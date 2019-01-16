Roger Federer Weathers Early Pressure, Keeps Rolling in Melbourne

Defending Australian Open champion Roger Federer maintains 100% record of reaching third round at Australian Open. 

By Associated Press
January 16, 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Roger Federer's strong run against qualifiers at Grand Slam tournaments continued with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Daniel Evans in the second round at the Australian Open.

Federer also maintained his 100% record of reaching the third round at the Australian Open20 times in a row.

The six-time Australian Open champion has lost just once in 27 matches against qualifiers in majors, and that came to Mario Ancic at Wimbledon 17 years ago.

After two tougher-than-expected sets, Federer broke Evans's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the third set and served out the match.

The 37-year-old Federer will play either Gael Monfils or Taylor Fritz in the third round.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message