MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Roger Federer's strong run against qualifiers at Grand Slam tournaments continued with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3 win over Daniel Evans in the second round at the Australian Open.

Federer also maintained his 100% record of reaching the third round at the Australian Open20 times in a row.

The six-time Australian Open champion has lost just once in 27 matches against qualifiers in majors, and that came to Mario Ancic at Wimbledon 17 years ago.

After two tougher-than-expected sets, Federer broke Evans's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the third set and served out the match.

The 37-year-old Federer will play either Gael Monfils or Taylor Fritz in the third round.