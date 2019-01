Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park when seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem retired in the third set with an injury.

Popyrin was leading 7-5, 6-4, 2-0 when Thiem retired.

Thiem had a 2 a.m. finish in his first-round match when he beat Benoit Paire in five sets.