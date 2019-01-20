MELBOURNE, Australia — Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber was stunned 6-0, 6-2 by Danielle Collins of the U.S. in just 56 minutes in the Australian Open's fourth round.

Collins had an 0-5 career record in Grand Slam tournaments until this one. But she has now added an upset of No. 2 Kerber to earlier victories over a pair of seeded women, No. 14 Julia Goerges and No. 19 Caroline Garcia.

Collins was the more aggressive player throughout and finished with a resounding 29-6 edge in total winners.

In a hurry!



Danielle Collins takes the first set 6-0 over #Kerber in just 20 minutes. 🥯



Can she keep it up?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/FYFuB0Fcld — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2019

"I think it's gonna keep happening."



Confidence level of Danielle Collins 💯#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Jbz5OxVjd6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2019

The former University of Virginia player will face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.