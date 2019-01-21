Australian Open 2019 Draw: Quarterfinal Matchups Set

Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are all into the quarterfinals Down Under.
And then there were eight.
Both the men's and women's draw at the 2019 Australian Open are down to the quarterfinals, meaning just eight players remain with a chance to win the year's first major.
Here are the matchups, along with some information on how the players have faced against each other in previous matches.
Men
No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 8 Kei Nishikori
Head-to-head history: Djokovic leads 15-2, including a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals.
No. 16 Milos Raonic vs. No. 28 Lucas Pouille
Head-to-head history: Raonic leads 3-0, including a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 wi in the first roun dof the 2016 Australian Open.
The winner of Djokovic/Nishikori will play the winner of Raonic/Pouille in the semifinals.
No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut
Head-to-head history: This will mark the first meeting between the two.
No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Frances Tiafoe
Head-to-head history: This will mark the first meeting between the two.
The winner of Tsitsipas/Baustista Agut will face the winner of Nadal/Tiafoe in the semifinals.
Women
No. 16 Serena Williams vs. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova
Head-to-head history: Williams leads 2-1, though they've split their two meetings in Grand Slams.
No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 6 Elina Svitolina
Head-to-head history: Svitolina leads 3-2, though Osaka won their previous matchup in Melbourne, a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the second round in 2016.
The winner of Williams/Pliskova will play the winner of Osaka/Svitolina in the semifinals.
No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 15 Ashleigh Barty
Head-to-head history: Kvitova leads 3-0, including a three-set win at Sydney earlier this year.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Danielle Collins
Head-to-head history: This will be the first meeting between the two.