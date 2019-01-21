Australian Open 2019 Draw: Quarterfinal Matchups Set

And then there were eight.

Both the men's and women's draw at the 2019 Australian Open are down to the quarterfinals, meaning just eight players remain with a chance to win the year's first major.

Here are the matchups, along with some information on how the players have faced against each other in previous matches.

Men

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 8 Kei Nishikori

Head-to-head history: Djokovic leads 15-2, including a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals.

No. 16 Milos Raonic vs. No. 28 Lucas Pouille

Head-to-head history: Raonic leads 3-0, including a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 wi in the first roun dof the 2016 Australian Open.

The winner of Djokovic/Nishikori will play the winner of Raonic/Pouille in the semifinals.

No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut

Head-to-head history: This will mark the first meeting between the two.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Frances Tiafoe

Head-to-head history: This will mark the first meeting between the two.

The winner of Tsitsipas/Baustista Agut will face the winner of Nadal/Tiafoe in the semifinals.

Women

No. 16 Serena Williams vs. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova

Head-to-head history: Williams leads 2-1, though they've split their two meetings in Grand Slams.

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 6 Elina Svitolina

Head-to-head history: Svitolina leads 3-2, though Osaka won their previous matchup in Melbourne, a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the second round in 2016.

The winner of Williams/Pliskova will play the winner of Osaka/Svitolina in the semifinals.

No. 8 Petra Kvitova vs. No. 15 Ashleigh Barty

Head-to-head history: Kvitova leads 3-0, including a three-set win at Sydney earlier this year.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Danielle Collins

Head-to-head history: This will be the first meeting between the two.