On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with comedian and former pro tennis player, Michael Kosta.

A former ATP player with a career-high ranking of No. 864, comedian Michael Kosta joins the podcast to talk about his tennis and comedy careers. Kosta—who does segments like this one on a regular basis on the The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and tours the country doing stand-up shows—discusses his transition from playing Challenger events on the tennis tour to pursuing a career in comedy. Kosta talks about why he made the decision to switch career paths; the comparisons between tennis and comedy; and how he worked his way up to appearances on shows such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Seth Myers; and much more.

