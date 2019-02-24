Serena Williams might not be an actress or singer but she knows how much hard work it takes to become a star.

Williams presented the film "A Star Is Born" at the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles with an inspiring speech about pursuing your dreams.

"When we're young, we all have dreams of what we can accomplish in life," Williams said. "Having the dream is easy. Making it come true is hard."

"A Star Is Born" features Lady Gaga playing aspiring singer Ally, who falls in love with veteran singer Jackson Maine. Bradley Cooper directed the film and starred as Maine. The box office hit was nominated for multiple Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Williams also narrated Nike's new "Just Do It" ad that will air during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday night. The commercial focuses on trailblazing female athletes like Williams, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon and many others.