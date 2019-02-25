Watchdog Group: Serena Williams Controversial Cartoon Did Not Breach Media Standards

Serena Williams cartoon is not racist, the Australian Press Council rules.

By Scooby Axson
February 25, 2019

The Australian Press Council ruled Monday that a racist cartoon of tennis stars Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka that was published in an Australian newspaper last year after Williams’ outburst at the 2018 U.S. Open Final did not breach media standards.

In its ruling, the Press Council said that it "acknowledged that some readers found the cartoon offensive," but added that the council accepted the "publisher’s claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as ‘spitting the dummy’.

"Specifically, concern was expressed that the cartoon depicted Ms. Williams with large lips, a broad flat nose, a wild afro-styled ponytail hairstyle different to that worn by Ms. Williams during the match and positioned in an ape-like pose," the council said in a statement. "The council considered that the cartoon uses exaggeration and absurdity to make its point but accepts the publisher's claim that it does not depict Ms Williams as an ape, rather showing her as `spitting the dummy', a non-racist caricature familiar to most Australian readers."

The cartoon, by illustrator Mark Knight, appeared in the Herald Sun, based in Melbourne and reprinted, under the headline "Welcome to the PC World."

It shows Williams jumping on a broken racket, with a baby's pacifier in her mouth after a dispute with a chair umpire in the U.S. Open final against Osaka, which she lost 6-2, 6-4. Osaka is shown in the cartoon as a blond woman.

Knight told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was "very happy" with the council's ruling.

"I will not be changing the way I draw cartoons because I think I'm a very free and fair cartoonist and I accept issues on their merits and draw them as such," Knight said.

During the match, Williams received a warning from the chair umpire, whom she called a "thief" and a "liar," for violating a rule that had been rarely enforced against receiving coaching help from the sidelines or stands.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has won the Australian Open seven times, including 2017 when she was a few weeks pregnant.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message