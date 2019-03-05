Report: Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl Date Bet to Be Made Into Romantic Comedy Film

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

Bouchard went on a date with a random guy after losing a bet during Super Bowl LI.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 05, 2019

The story of how Genie Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a stranger after losing a Super Bowl bet will be made into a romantic comedy film by Fox 2000, Deadline Hollywood reported.

According to the entertainment news site, Fox 2000 has purchased the rights to Jonathan A. Abrams's pitch inspired by Bouchard's true tale. Bouchard will serve as the film's executive producer.

Bouchard's bet was made during Super Bowl LI in 2017 when the Atlanta Falcons held a significant lead over the New England Patriots. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist posted a tweet claiming she knew the Falcons were going to win. Patriots fan John Goehrke responded by asking her if she would agree to go on a date if New England won. Bouchard agreed.

After the Patriots mounted a 34–28 comeback win, Bouchard honored her promise, meeting Goehrke for a Brooklyn Nets basketball game. The two also attended Super Bowl LII together.

The film version of the story will focus on "dating and love in the modern digital age," according to Deadline Hollywood.

Abrams also wrote the script for Diplomats, a film inspired by Dennis Rodman's 2013 mission trip to North Korea.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message