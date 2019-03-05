The story of how Genie Bouchard agreed to go on a date with a stranger after losing a Super Bowl bet will be made into a romantic comedy film by Fox 2000, Deadline Hollywood reported.

According to the entertainment news site, Fox 2000 has purchased the rights to Jonathan A. Abrams's pitch inspired by Bouchard's true tale. Bouchard will serve as the film's executive producer.

Bouchard's bet was made during Super Bowl LI in 2017 when the Atlanta Falcons held a significant lead over the New England Patriots. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist posted a tweet claiming she knew the Falcons were going to win. Patriots fan John Goehrke responded by asking her if she would agree to go on a date if New England won. Bouchard agreed.

After the Patriots mounted a 34–28 comeback win, Bouchard honored her promise, meeting Goehrke for a Brooklyn Nets basketball game. The two also attended Super Bowl LII together.

The film version of the story will focus on "dating and love in the modern digital age," according to Deadline Hollywood.

Abrams also wrote the script for Diplomats, a film inspired by Dennis Rodman's 2013 mission trip to North Korea.