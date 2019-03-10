Serena Williams is a fan of the U.S. Women's soccer team fighting for equal pay.

Players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, noting that pay, medical treatment and transportation have not been equal to what their counterparts on the men's team receive.

"I don't follow soccer as much," she told reporters in Indian Wells, according to beIN Sports. "I do know that the pay discrepancy is ludicrous. It's a battle, it's a fight."

In the lawsuit, the team alleges the United States Soccer Federation "has utterly failed to promote gender equality," and that members of the women's team are not treated equally to the men.

Williams compared the efforts of the USWNT to that of female tennis players in the 1970s who were also fought for equal pay across genders.

"You know, we've had some incredible pioneers in our sport that stood up in the 70s and said, with this dollar, there were 13 women who said 'we're gonna get paid what the men [are] paid,'" Williams said. "And they stood up way back then. I think at some point in every sport you have to have those pioneers and maybe it's the time for soccer. I'm playing because someone else stood up and so what they're doing right now is hopefully for the future of women's soccer."

Williams will face Garbine Muguruza in the round of 32 at Indian Wells on Sunday.