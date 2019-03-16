Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu rallied past No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, winning on her fourth match point to reach the biggest final of her young career.

Andreescu, a wild-card entry at Indian Wells, beat a Top 50 player for the ninth time this year.

The 18-year-old's run is reminiscent of Naomi Osaka's path to last year's title. Little known at the time, Osaka used her Indian Wells victory as a launching pad to beating Serena Williams for the U.S. Open title and winning the Australian Open while becoming the world's top-ranked player.

''I really need a moment to soak this all in,'' Andreescu said in an on-court interview. ''This is so incredible.''

In the late semifinal, No. 8 Angelique Kerber beat No. 23 Belinda Bencic in straight sets.