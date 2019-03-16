How to Watch Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. 

March 16, 2019

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to face off in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Saturday, March 16. 

The match will mark the 39th time the two legends play one another, but it'll be their first meeting since Shanghai 2017. Federer has won each of the last five meetings, but Nadal holds a 23-15 lifetime head-to-head edge. 

Nadal comes into the match with some injury concerns, as he appeared to tweak his knee during his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov on Friday. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: The match is called for 4 p.m. EST, but it will not start until the other semifinal, Milos Raonic vs. Dominic Thiem, finishes. The first semifinal begins at 2 p.m. EST. 

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message