Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are set to face off in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Saturday, March 16.

The match will mark the 39th time the two legends play one another, but it'll be their first meeting since Shanghai 2017. Federer has won each of the last five meetings, but Nadal holds a 23-15 lifetime head-to-head edge.

Nadal comes into the match with some injury concerns, as he appeared to tweak his knee during his quarterfinal win over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: The match is called for 4 p.m. EST, but it will not start until the other semifinal, Milos Raonic vs. Dominic Thiem, finishes. The first semifinal begins at 2 p.m. EST.

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN