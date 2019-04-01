The US Open learned a valuable lesson on Monday: You can't make April Fools jokes about puppies and expect to get away with it.

The tournament's official Twitter account got in on the April Fools action early on Monday, tweeting that it was adding puppies to the ballsperson team at the 2019 contest for the first time.

"All breeds welcome," the account joked.

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

While April Fools pranks are usually ones no one ever wants to happen in real life, this is a joke everyone should want to be true. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are entertaining enough, but who wouldn't want to tune in on August 26 to watch puppies chase tennis balls?

Twitter users even gave the tournament a number of worthy team candidates.

The US Open brought this on themselves. Now it's time to make it happen.