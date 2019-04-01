The U.S. Open’s April Fool’s Joke Should Become a Reality

Oh, how we wish this was true.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 01, 2019

The US Open learned a valuable lesson on Monday: You can't make April Fools jokes about puppies and expect to get away with it.

The tournament's official Twitter account got in on the April Fools action early on Monday, tweeting that it was adding puppies to the ballsperson team at the 2019 contest for the first time.

"All breeds welcome," the account joked.

While April Fools pranks are usually ones no one ever wants to happen in real life, this is a joke everyone should want to be true. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka are entertaining enough, but who wouldn't want to tune in on August 26 to watch puppies chase tennis balls?

Twitter users even gave the tournament a number of worthy team candidates.

The US Open brought this on themselves. Now it's time to make it happen.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message