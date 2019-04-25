Nick Kyrgios Helped Push a Woman's Broken Down Car to Her House

TPN/Getty Images

Maybe he just needed to get in a good workout?

By Jenna West
April 25, 2019

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios got in an unusual workout on Wednesday when he helped push a woman's broken down car to her house.

The story went viral on Twitter after a man named Simon Anderson documented the interaction. Anderson's girlfriend and her friend were on the way home from a pub when they saw a women whose car had broken down. The two offered to help but also had had a little bit too much to drink, causing them to struggle while pushing the car. Thankfully additional help showed up when someone driving by pulled over to ask if they needed some assistance.

However, once the good Samaritan got out of the car, they were shocked to realize it was Kyrgios. The Aussie tennis player helped the group push the woman's car down the street to her house and then took a picture with them before heading out.

Kyrgios saw the story gaining some attention on Twitter and humbly responded to the news.

"This sort of stuff shouldn't be noticed, it's an everyday thing, anytime," he wrote with a heart and praying hands emoji.

