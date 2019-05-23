The 2019 French Open kicks off on Sunday, May 26 in Paris at Roland Garros.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal leads the men's side as he looks to win his 12th French Open this year. With his win in 2018, Nadal became the first male to win 11 singles titles in the same major in the Open era and solidified his standing as the best clay player in tennis history. Roger Federer is also expected to star in France in what would be his first appearance at the tournament since 2015.

Simona Halep returns to Paris to defend her title on the women's side while youngster Naomi Osaka—who is seeking a third straight Grand Slam win after victories in the U.S. and Australian Opens—Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens are among atop the board behind Halep.

Here are some of the notable names in FanDuel Sportsbook's men's and women's French Open odds:

Men

Rafael Nadal -125

Novak Djokovic +270

Dominic Thiem +850

Stefanos Tsitsipas 23/1

Roger Federer 30/1

Alexander Zverev 38/1

Juan Martin Del Potro 55/1

Kei Nishikori 55/1

Fabio Fognini 70/1

Stan Wawrinka 70/1

Gael Monfils 100/1

Marin Cilic 100/1

Nick Kyrgios 110/1

Women

Simona Halep +440

Kiki Bertens +900

Karolina Pliskova +13/1

Naomi Osaka 14/1

Petra Kvitova 14/1

Serena Williams 17/1

Elina Svitolina 18/1

Sloane Stephens 18/1

Ashleigh Barty 23/1

Garbine Muguruza 27/1

Victoria Azarenka 29/1

Angelique Kerber 30/1

Belinda Bencic 30/1

Madison Keys 38/1

Caroline Wozniacki 70/1

Elise Mertens 70/1

Venus Williams 110/1

Eugenie Bouchard 130/1