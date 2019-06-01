No. 1 Naomi Osaka Upset by Katerina Siniakova in French Open Third Round

World No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost 6-4 6-2 to Czech Katerina Siniakova on Saturday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 01, 2019

Naomi Osaka's hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam title ended on Saturday when she was knocked out of the French Open by  No. 42 Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

Osaka, ranked world No. 1, lost 6-4, 6-2 at Roland Garros, ending a 16-match winning streak in Grand Slams. Osaka committed 38 unforced errors in the defeat.

After struggling to win her first- and second-round matches, Osaka continued that trend early on Saturday. Siniakova broke Osaka's serve at 4-4 in the first set before the Czech player lost two set points. Siniakova was then successful with the third to close out the set against Osaka.

Siniakova took control in the second set, converting the first of two break points to go 3-2 up. The 23-year-old then won the next three games to complete the upset against Osaka.

Osaka, 21, was looking to win her third consecutive major before the loss, having won the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Australian Open.

After Osaka's defeat, defending champion Simona Halep (3), Australia’s Ashleigh Barty (8), Serena Williams (10) and American Sloane Stephens (7) are the only four remaining top-10 seeds in this year's French Open.

 

