Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA All-Star David Lee over the weekend.

Vogue reported the couple wed Saturday in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy.

Tennis rival but off the court friend Serena Williams served as one of Wozniacki's bridesmaids. Other celebrity guests included NBA players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes, former NFL player Jesse Palmer, and tennis player Angelique Kerber. Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian also attended.

Best weekend of my life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4RcowKAIGb — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 16, 2019

The 28-year-old Wozniacki and 36-year-old Lee got engaged in November 2017.

The wedding venue was also the same Tuscany estate where Kate Upton wed Justin Verlander in 2017.