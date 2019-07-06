Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini said he "wished a bomb would explode" at Wimbledon in an on-court outburst during his match on Saturday.

Fognini, the No. 12 seed, lost 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to world No. 94 Tennys Sandgren and was frustrated with Wimbledon organizers for placing him on Court 14—one of the smaller outside courts at the All-England Club—for the match. His rant came during a stoppage in play and was picked up by a courtside microphone.

"It’s fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really," Fognini said in Italian. "Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fabio Fognini, down two sets to Sandgren, is NOT happy that #Wimbledon put him on Court 14.



"A bomb should explode here." pic.twitter.com/EBnLwGHOPP — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2019

Fognini was previously suspended from the US Open in 2017 for unsportsmanlike conduct after berating a female umpire during a first-round loss to Stefano Travaglia. The Grand Slam board provisionally suspended Fognini for two majors and fined him $96,000.

Sandgren will go on to face Sam Querrey in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 8.