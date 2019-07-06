Fabio Fognini Wishes 'A Bomb Would Explode' at Wimbledon During On-Court Outburst

Fognini expressed his fury with tournament organizers for placing him on Court 14 during his loss to Tennys Sandgren.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini said he "wished a bomb would explode" at Wimbledon in an on-court outburst during his match on Saturday.

Fognini, the No. 12 seed, lost 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to world No. 94 Tennys Sandgren and was frustrated with Wimbledon organizers for placing him on Court 14—one of the smaller outside courts at the All-England Club—for the match. His rant came during a stoppage in play and was picked up by a courtside microphone.

"It’s fair to play here? Damn English, really. Damned, really," Fognini said in Italian. "Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here." 

Fognini was previously suspended from the US Open in 2017 for unsportsmanlike conduct after berating a female umpire during a first-round loss to Stefano Travaglia. The Grand Slam board provisionally suspended Fognini for two majors and fined him $96,000.

Sandgren will go on to face Sam Querrey in the Round of 16 on Monday, July 8.

