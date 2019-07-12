Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic: Keys to the Match, Predictions for Wimbledon Final

Getty Images

After Roger Federer's win over Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon semifinal, the SI Tennis crew makes predictions and highlights keys to the match for the final between Federer and Novak Djokovic. 

By The SI Staff
July 12, 2019

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will face off in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, and there will be history on the line.

Federer is chasing his record-extending eighth Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam singles title, whereas Djokovic is after his fifth Wimbledon and 16th Slam crown.

It’ll be the third time the two all-time greats face off in the Wimbledon final, with Djokovic having won both prior encounters in 2014 and ’15. Federer won a semifinal match between the two in 2012 at the All England Club.

The SI Tennis crew breaks down the keys to the match and gives a prediction for Roger vs. Novak, part 48.

What are the keys to the match for Federer?

Jon Wertheim: He will have to serve well, even better than he did in the semifinal against Nadal. He needs to use the energy of the crowd, which will be something like 90% in his favor. And he’s also going to have to recover quickly from a match that was only four sets, but was emotionally taxing as well as physically.

Stanley Kay: He needs to start strong. If Djokovic wins the first set, I have a hard time seeing Federer coming back. Against Nadal, Federer won 45 of 76 points on rallies of five shots or more; a similar performance against Djokovic would bode well for his chances. A marathon would favor Djokovic, and Federer would benefit greatly from winning service games at love. 

Daniel Rapaport: The serve will be absolutely crucial. Djokovic will want to get his teeth into points and draw the rallies out—there is no one in the history of tennis as ruthlessly consistent as he—so Fed needs to get his share of free points. That’s going to be difficult against the best returner in the game, but it’s crucial. And he’s going to have to get out in front. That’ll make the crowd believe that he can pull this upset—yes, it would be a sizable upset.

What are the keys to the match for Djokovic?

JW: Djokovic, likewise, is going to have to have a strong returning day. He’s also going to have to deal with a very, very pro-Roger crowd—in his semifinal win over Roberto Bautista Agut, he looked annoyed when the crowd cheered for RBA when he won the second set. There’s so much at stake, both for this tournament and for history. And both players know that.

SK: Djokovic is the clear favorite to win, but Federer will be the clear favorite among the Centre Court crowd. To be sure, patrons of the All England Club won't be as vociferous as Arthur Ashe Stadium, which felt like a home Davis Cup match for Federer at the 2015 U.S. Open final, the last major final featuring these two. Still, Djokovic can't let the crowd's pro-Federer bent bother him. An early break could rattle Federer and take the crowd out of the match. 

DR: I’m with Jon, he’s going to have to keep his head about him. Every crowd is a pro-Federer crowd, but Wimbledon is his adopted homeland, and Centre Court is his throne. The crowd will do everything in its power to will him to victory, and Djokovic can’t let that bother him. As far as x’s and o’s go, same as always when they play: move Federer out wide to the ad court and then smash that up-the-line backhand. He knows how to beat Roger; he’s done it 25 times.

Who wins?

JW: Heart says Federer, mind says Djokovic in four.

SK: Djokovic is too good right now. He'll win in four sets. 

DR: Federer is going to win a set. He has to win a set, right? But I think that’s all he’ll get. Novak is just too steady, and that semifinal took too much out of Roger. Novak in four.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message