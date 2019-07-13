Serena Williams May Play in More Tournaments for Grand Slam Preparation

Williams lost in straight sets to Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday morning. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 13, 2019

Serena Williams has now lost in three Grand Slam finals since 2018 after her loss to Simona Halep at Wimbledon on Saturday, and the 23-time major winner may have a plan to solve her finals woes. 

"I just have to figure out a way to win a final," Williams told the media following the 6-2, 6-2 loss to Halep on Saturday. "Maybe it is playing other finals outside of Grand Slams would be really helpful just to kind of get in the groove, so by the time I get to a Grand Slam final I'm kind of used to what to do and how to play."

Williams will appear in a pair of tournaments before heading to the U.S. Open in late August. She is slated to play in the Rogers Cup in Toronto from Aug. 3-11 and the Cincinnati Masters from Aug. 10-18.

"I think if I overdo it, then that could also be a problem, as well," Williams said. "Especially on the hard courts. I've been on the softer surfaces, so to say. It would be interesting to see how my knee is on the hard court."

Williams will enter the U.S. Open searching for her first Grand Slam victory since the 2017 Australian Open. She is 23–9 all-time in Grand Slam singles finals, one major shy of tying Margaret Court for the most all-time. 

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message