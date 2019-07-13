Serena Williams has now lost in three Grand Slam finals since 2018 after her loss to Simona Halep at Wimbledon on Saturday, and the 23-time major winner may have a plan to solve her finals woes.

"I just have to figure out a way to win a final," Williams told the media following the 6-2, 6-2 loss to Halep on Saturday. "Maybe it is playing other finals outside of Grand Slams would be really helpful just to kind of get in the groove, so by the time I get to a Grand Slam final I'm kind of used to what to do and how to play."

Williams will appear in a pair of tournaments before heading to the U.S. Open in late August. She is slated to play in the Rogers Cup in Toronto from Aug. 3-11 and the Cincinnati Masters from Aug. 10-18.

"I think if I overdo it, then that could also be a problem, as well," Williams said. "Especially on the hard courts. I've been on the softer surfaces, so to say. It would be interesting to see how my knee is on the hard court."

Williams will enter the U.S. Open searching for her first Grand Slam victory since the 2017 Australian Open. She is 23–9 all-time in Grand Slam singles finals, one major shy of tying Margaret Court for the most all-time.