If it seems that Nick Kyrgios has a meltdown of some kind at nearly every tournament, it's because that's usually what happens.

Kyrgios again displayed his short temper, this time at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday.

At the end of the second set of his second round 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov, Kyrgios got into it with chair umpire Fergus Murphy after Murphy refused to let him take a bathroom break.

Kyrgios ignored him and went to the bathroom anyway and promptly broke two rackets and for good measure, calling Murphy a ""f****ing tool" at the conclusion of the match.

BANG, BANG!! 💥💥



Nick Kyrgios absolutely DESTROYED two racquets and the commentators lost it 😂 😂



— ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 15, 2019

Kyrgios also had issue with the service clock, as he felt rushed to complete his first serves.

“Absolute rubbish … disgrace,” Kyrgios said of Murphy. “Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick, that game. If you can find any of that I’ll shut my mouth and never speak again. I guarantee you’ll find none of that, none of it."

Kyrgios had more compliments of Murphy calling him "the worst ref in the game, hands down," adding “every time I play he’s doing some stupid s**t, every time.”

Earlier this year at the Itailian Open, Kyrgios threw a chair and was disqualified from his second-round match.