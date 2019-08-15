Nick Kyrgios Has Expletive-Filled Rant During Cincinnati Masters Loss

Nick Kyrgios has another meltdown, smashes two rackets and unleashes expletive-filled rant at umpire during Cincinnati Masters loss.

By Scooby Axson
August 15, 2019

If it seems that Nick Kyrgios has a meltdown of some kind at nearly every tournament, it's because that's usually what happens.

Kyrgios again displayed his short temper, this time at the Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday.

At the end of the second set of his second round 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov, Kyrgios got into it with chair umpire Fergus Murphy after Murphy refused to let him take a bathroom break.

Kyrgios ignored him and went to the bathroom anyway and promptly broke two rackets and for good measure, calling Murphy a ""f****ing tool" at the conclusion of the match.

Kyrgios also had issue with the service clock, as he felt rushed to complete his first serves.

“Absolute rubbish … disgrace,” Kyrgios said of Murphy. “Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick, that game. If you can find any of that I’ll shut my mouth and never speak again. I guarantee you’ll find none of that, none of it."

Kyrgios had more compliments of Murphy calling him "the worst ref in the game, hands down," adding “every time I play he’s doing some stupid s**t, every time.”

Earlier this year at the Itailian Open, Kyrgios threw a chair and was disqualified from his second-round match.

You May Like

More Tennis

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message