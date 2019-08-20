Duckhee Lee made history Monday, becoming the first deaf player to win an ATP Tour main draw match at the Winston-Salem Open.

Lee earned a 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory over Henri Laaksonen following a rain delay in the first round of the Open. Lee took an early lead, but rain forced the pair to resume competition about five hours later.

According to the ATP Tour, the 21-year-old from South Korea is reliant on his eye-sight, movement and signals.

He is extremely reliant on eyesight and movement to make up for an inability to hear the ball off his opponent’s racquet.

Lee will next face world No. 40 Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.