U.S. Open Draw Live Stream: Watch Ceremony Online, Start Time

Find out when the U.S. Open draw ceremony will take place ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

By Jenna West
August 22, 2019

The U.S. Open is almost here, as nearly 700,000 fans will pass through Flushing Meadows in New York to watch the Grand Slam tournament.

The qualifying tournament opened on Monday and runs through Friday, where 128 men and 128 women will compete for 16 spots in each main draw. Other top players like Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, Mike and Bob Bryan and more have been practicing for their opening matches since Tuesday at the Grandstand, Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This year's draw ceremony will take place on Thursday in the South Plaza at the National Tennis Center. Last year's champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic will be present at the ceremony to find out their spots in this year's bracket.

How to Watch the Draw:

Time: Noon-1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the ceremony on ESPN+ or USOpen.org.

The U.S. Open starts on August 26 and concludes with the women's and men's finals on September 7 and 8.

