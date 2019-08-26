Serena Williams Takes Down Maria Sharapova in First Round of U.S. Open

Serena Williams took down Maria Sharapova (6-1, 6-1) in an opening night blockbuster match at the U.S. Open Monday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 26, 2019

Serena Williams took down Maria Sharapova (6-1, 6-1) in an opening night blockbuster match at the U.S. Open on Monday. Williams is now 20-2 in their WTA Tour matchups.

The pair met in the first round for their first-ever meeting at Flushing Meadow. The two have met in the finals of the other three majors and the 2012 Olympics. 

Both were undefeated in their first-round matches at the U.S. Open heading into Monday's star-studded meetup.

Williams won the toss and elected to serve first. She dominated the first set, opening with strong serves. While Sharapova kept up at first, tying it up at 1-1, that's as close as the 32-year-old Russian came to Williams in the first set.

Early in the second set, Williams took a 2-0 lead, but Sharapova started to come alive and take advantage of Williams' missteps. Yet, Williams thwarted Sharapova's attempt at a comeback, saving two break points to hold, and took a 3-1 lead. She held on to win the second set 6-1.

Williams lost last year's controversial final to Naomi Osaka (6-2, 6-4). The 37-year-old Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam singles trophy, and she'll face Caty McNally in the second round.

Sharapova is a five-time major champion.

