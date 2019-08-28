Nick Kyrgios Jokes With Ball Boy, Shouts at Umpire in Wild Three-Set Win

Kyrgios defeated American Steve Johnson in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the second round. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 28, 2019

Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to on-court antics, including an outburst at the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 14 that generated $113,000 in fines. So it was little surprise on Tuesday when Kyrgios brought out the theatrics in his first round win over Steve Johnson at the US Open. 

The 24-year-old Australian began the fireworks in a dispute with chair umpire James Keothavong. Kyrgios was upset with fans walking in the aisles during points, and he chastised Keothavong during a changeover. 

"Is that not your job?" Kyrgios asked Keothavong. "That's your job. Why don't you do something about it?"

Kyrgios' outburst drew the ire of opponent Steve Johnson, who voiced his displeasure during the changeover. 

The match was an entertaining one for the late-night crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, but Kyrgios appeared bored at times by the events. 

It wasn't all off-court antics from Kyrgios. He sprinkled in some dazzling shots on Tuesday as he defeated Johnson 6–3, 7–6, 6–4.

Kyrgios will face Frenchman Antoine Hoang is the second round on Thursday. 

