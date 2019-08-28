Nick Kyrgios is no stranger to on-court antics, including an outburst at the Western & Southern Open on Aug. 14 that generated $113,000 in fines. So it was little surprise on Tuesday when Kyrgios brought out the theatrics in his first round win over Steve Johnson at the US Open.

The 24-year-old Australian began the fireworks in a dispute with chair umpire James Keothavong. Kyrgios was upset with fans walking in the aisles during points, and he chastised Keothavong during a changeover.

"Is that not your job?" Kyrgios asked Keothavong. "That's your job. Why don't you do something about it?"

Kyrgios' outburst drew the ire of opponent Steve Johnson, who voiced his displeasure during the changeover.

"That's your job!"



Nick Kyrgios isn't happy about fans walking the aisles during points... but Steve Johnson wasn't happy with Nick! 🤬



Catch the #USOpen LIVE on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Fxe9qdmJ4W — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 28, 2019

The match was an entertaining one for the late-night crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, but Kyrgios appeared bored at times by the events.

“You could not have picked a more boring sport as a profession”



Nick Kyrgios is the best #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zBNUmzaNTh — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 28, 2019

It wasn't all off-court antics from Kyrgios. He sprinkled in some dazzling shots on Tuesday as he defeated Johnson 6–3, 7–6, 6–4.

So @nickKyrgios races through the first set, a set peppered with supreme shot making. pic.twitter.com/dLWOgxxPa4 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 28, 2019

Kyrgios will face Frenchman Antoine Hoang is the second round on Thursday.