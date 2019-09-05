Serena Williams will go head-to-head with Elina Svitolina in the 2019 U.S. Open women's singles semifinal on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The list of 128 names from the draw is down to four as each fights to stay alive to reach the final.

Williams is looking for her 24th Slam title, which would tie her with Margaret Court for most-ever in history. Williams earned her 100th career U.S. Open win with a dominant quarterfinal victory over China’s Qiang Wang on Tuesday. She accomplished the feat in 44 minutes, which was the shortest match of this tournament.

Svitolina will appear in only the second Slam semifinal of her career, after reaching the semis at Wimbledon this year before losing to Simona Halep. She has yet to drop a set this U.S. Open, moving past Venus Williams and Madison Keys to reach the quarterfinals. She then defeated Johanna Konta (6-4, 6-4) to reach the semis.

Williams has a 4-1 edge in past meetings with Svitolina, but the 24-year-old Ukrainian earned the last victory between the two.

The winner will face either Belinda Bencic or Bianca Andreescu in the final.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN and ESPN.com