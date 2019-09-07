Serena Williams vs. Bianca Andreescu Live Stream: How to Watch U.S. Open Final

Find out how to watch Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open women's singles final.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2019

Serena Williams will look to win her 24th Grand Slam at the U.S. Open women's singles final on Saturday. Her match against Bianca Andreescu at Arthur Ashe Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Williams enters Saturday's match in a relative Grand Slam dry spell. Her last major came at the 2017 Australian Open, and she has lost three consecutive Grand Slam finals. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open final.

The five-time U.S. Open champion will tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles if she wins on Saturday. 

Andreescu had never advanced past the second round of a Grand Slam prior to the 2019 U.S. Open. The 19-year-old Canadian defeated Belinda Bencic in straight sets in the semifinals on Thursday. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN and ESPN.com

