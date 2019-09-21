Coach Federer and Coach Nadal Have Been the Highlight of the Laver Cup

Getty Images

The interactions between the two GOATS is some of the most captivating content you'll ever see. 

By Daniel Rapaport
September 21, 2019

The Laver Cup has done everything in its power to brand itself as a non-exhibition, pitting some of the world's best players against each other and fostering a genuine team atmosphere. There's been buy-in from the players, the fans and the ATP, and it's made for some truly compelling television. 

But the best part of the event, now in its third edition, has been listening to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal coach their teammates. And, even more so, each other. 

On the first day of competition on Friday, Federer laid into world No. 11 Fabio Fognini, urging him to put aside the negative thoughts. 

It wasn't the most successful pep-talk, as Fognini was defeated by world No. 210 Jack Sock. But on Saturday, with Roger Federer down a set to Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal brought out some statistics to help his longtime rival/buddy engineer a comeback. 

Federer ended up winning the match 6-7, 7-5, 10-7 to give his heavily favored Europe side a 5-3 lead. 

Hearing Federer and Nadal—combined Grand Slam titles: 39—give passionate and intelligent advice has been a fascinating glimpse into just how much thinking and strategizing goes into both of their games. Due to the nature of normal events, where coaching isn't allowed, these pep-talks take place in their own minds.

Good on the Laver Cup for not just allowing coaching, but making sure microphones pick up the contents of the conversations and broadcasting the compelling content to fans. 

 

