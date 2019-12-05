Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim and Jamie Lisanti recap the season and hand out the 2019 ATP and WTA year-end awards, including: the men's and women's MVPs, breakout players of the year, newcomers of the year, best doubles teams of the year, the best quotes of the year, the top coaches, the most improved players, the best matches of the year, the top stories and more. Wertheim and Lisanti also look ahead to the 2020 season and outline the players and storylines that will define the upcoming year in tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the Beyond the Baseline podcast here and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​