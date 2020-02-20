Roger Federer announced that he underwent right knee surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Federer tweeted that he will miss the French Open as well as the Miami Open and Indian Wells. He expects to be "back playing soon," when the grass portion of the ATP season begins.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while," Federer tweeted on Thursday morning. "I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland. ...As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open."

Wednesday's surgery will keep Federer out through May. The French Open will take place in the last week of May, though Federer hasn't won at Roland Garros since 2009. Federer will have a chance at his 21st career Grand Slam at Wimbledon in July.

Federer leads all players in career Grand Slams with 20, though his last major came at the 2018 Australian Open. Rafael Nadal is second all-time with 19 Grand Slams, while Novak Djokovic has 17.