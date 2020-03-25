Roger Federer and his wife Mirka announced they have donated 1 million Swiss Francs (about $1,019,091 USD) to help people in Switzerland battling the coronavirus pandemic.

'These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Federer wrote on Instagram. "Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

There are more than 431,100 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 168 countries. Switzerland has 10,456 confirmed cases and 145 deaths.

The ATP and WTA suspended their seasons until at least early June due to the pandemic. The French Open was scheduled for May 24 to June 7 but has been postponed to Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 by the French Tennis Federation.

Federer, 38, underwent knee surgery in February. The world No. 4 had planned on skipping the clay court swing and returning in June ahead of Wimbledon, which has not yet been canceled or postponed.