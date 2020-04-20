Novak Djokovic said he's opposed to the idea of a mandatory coronavirus vaccine to resume international travel if the vaccine or requirement becomes an option.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a live Facebook chat Sunday, according to Reuters.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

Tennis is among the many sports on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been suggested that a vaccine would be needed for an international tennis tour to start again. However, researchers have said a vaccine won't be ready until at least next year.

Last month, former player Amelie Mauresmo tweeted that the rest of the 2020 season might not happen and players should be vaccinated before tennis returns.

"International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from the 4 corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis," Mauresmo said.

Due to the pandemic, organizers canceled Wimbledon this year for the first time since World War II. The French Open, which was originally scheduled for May 24-June 7, will now be held from Sept. 20-Oct. 4 after the U.S. Open. All tour events have been canceled through July.