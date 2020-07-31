With students preparing to head back to the classroom, Serena Williams will help donate 4.25 million face masks to schools across the U.S.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has partnered with t-shirt manufacturer Bella+Canvas, the National School Board Association and Scholastic to provide the masks to schools in need. The program aims to provide educational materials about masks to 54 million children in 115,000 schools around the nation.

Bella + Canvas will also donate a mask for each one purchased by schools.

"I'm grateful to be able to help educate our schools about this resource, and to be given the opportunity to serve so many students," Williams said on Instagram.

The return to school will certainly look different this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. School districts have to decide whether to start the year with virtual learning, in-person classroom instruction or a mix of both options. Despite schools implementing safety policies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, teachers and parents have expressed concerns over holding classes in-person. The CDC recommends face coverings should be worn by students and teachers when feasible, and they are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult at school.