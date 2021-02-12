Novak Djokovic Unsure If He Can Continue at Australian Open

SI.com
TENNIS
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Tennis Channel Video: 2021 Australian Open Day Five Recap
Tennis Channel Video: 2021 Australian Open Day Five Recap

Novak Djokovic Says He Has Muscle Tear And Is Unsure If He'll Continue at Australian Open

Author:
Publish date:

Novak Djokovic is unsure if he'll play his fourth-round match at the Australian Open after saying he suffered a muscle tear on Friday.

Djokovic said he sustained the injury on his right side during a fall in his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic slipped in the third game of the third set while trying to change directions and he awkwardly went down at the back of the court. He took a medical timeout for treatment from a trainer and was also helped during the next two changeovers.

Djokovic held on to win 7-6 (1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 over Fritz in an empty Rod Laver Arena. The match began with a crowd, but they were forced to leave around 11:30 p.m. due to a local COVID-19 five-day lockdown that began at midnight.

"I really don't know, my friend," Djokovic said in his on-court interview when asked about recovery for the next match, per Forbes. "Well, I know it's a tear definitely of the muscle so I don’t know if I'll manage to recover from that in less than two days. I don't know. I don't know if I'm going to step out on the court or not. I just I am very proud of this achievement tonight, let's see what happens tomorrow."

Djokovic is scheduled to face 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the fourth round. The 33-year-old is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and has won eight of those at the Australian Open.

However, Djokovic isn't the only star in Melbourne concerned about an injury. No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who is seeking his 21st major title to break a tie with Roger Federer, has been dealing with a back injury. Nadal will face Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jamie Little daytona
Play
Racing

Jamie Little Is Breaking Motorsports’ Glass Ceilings (Again)

From being a pit reporter to a cameo in “Fantastic Four," Little has done it all. And now, she'll make history as the voice of the ARCA Menards Series.

Michigan basketball's Franz Wagner
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Returns, Rankings Highlight Critical Weekend

As teams like Michigan and FSU return from COVID-19 pauses, can they maintain their current seeding?

USATSI_14504943 (1)
Play
Gambling

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A welterweight title matchup between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns headlines this UFC 258 main card.

Novak Djokovic hits a return during a third-round match at the Australian Open
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Unsure If He Can Continue at Australian Open

Djokovic said he suffered a muscle tear during his five-set victory over Taylor Fritz in the third round.

J.J. Watt, with his back to the camera, between plays
Play
NFL

What J.J. Watt’s Departure Says About the Texans

It might have been inevitable. But it also seems to say something about a franchise trying to imitate the Patriots, but lacking the pieces.

gilbert-burns-ufc-258
Play
MMA

Top Storylines Ahead of UFC 258

UFC 258 features a meeting of former teammates between welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

urban-meyer
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Analysts Blast Urban Meyer For Disgraceful Hiring

Marcus Spears, Taylor Twellman rip Urban Meyer for controversial hire

Matt Carpenter alone in the stands
Play
MLB

Is the NL Central Really the Cardinals' to Lose?

PECOTA projections are here to pour cold water on any hype St. Louis is feeling after the Nolan Arenado trade.