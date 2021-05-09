Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
SI Insider: Naomi Osaka's Star Is Rising
SI Insider: Naomi Osaka's Star Is Rising

Naomi Osaka Conflicted Over Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.

“Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” she said.

“But I think that there’s so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year,” Osaka added. “I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”

The Tokyo Olympics were already postponed from 2020 and opposition seems to be rising in Japan about holding the games this year. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan’s health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated.

But local organizers and the International Olympic Committee insist the games will open as planned on July 23.

“At the end of the day I’m just an athlete and there’s a whole pandemic going on,” Osaka said.

The IOC recently announced that vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech would donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for Tokyo. The IOC has repeatedly said the Olympics were being organized as if the vaccines were not available, but has pushed hard to get athletes vaccinated.

“I feel like whatever makes everyone more comfortable and more safe. There’s going to be a lot of people entering the country, so they definitely have to make the right decisions on that,” Osaka said. “I’ve gotten vaccinated. At the end of the day you can’t force anyone to be vaccinated.

But then Osaka added: “If you’re going into the Olympics and whatever, make the host country happy.”

More from SI:

• Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Tests Positive for Betamethasone
• Verducci: The Wonder of Albert Pujols
• Nadkarni: The Lakers, and We, Deserved Better Than This Season
• Bryson DeChambeau Flies Home After Thinking He Missed Weekend Cut

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Conflicted Over Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka said there "definitely should be a discussion" about holding the Tokyo Olympics this summer during the ongoing pandemic.

Medina Spirit winning the Kentucky Derby.
Play
Horse Racing

Derby Winner Medina Spirits Tests Positive for Betamethasone

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert announced Sunday that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for the steroid cream betamethasone.

Apr 27, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt awaits the next pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Oracle Park.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Belt Still Has Room to Grow

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

gridiron-promo
More Sports

How Women's Gridiron Foundation Is Growing Girls' Football

Dana Sparling found women's tackle football when she was 37 years old. She doesn't want this generation to have to wait that long.

canelo alvarez
Boxing

Canelo Álvarez Wins Super Middleweight Title

Álvarez defeated Billy Joe Saunders by TKO after Saunders did not come out for the ninth round to capture the super middleweight belt.

russell westbrook
Play
NBA

Westbrook Ties Robertson for Most Career Triple-Doubles

Westbrook picked up his 181st career triple-double against the Pacers on Sunday to pull even with the Hall of Famer.

nationals logo
MLB

Nationals Broadcaster Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The Nationals and the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) are aware of a sexual misconduct allegation against broadcaster F.P. Santangelo.

francisco lindor (2)
MLB

Mets GM Scott Refutes Lindor's Rat Tale

Mets general manager Zack Scott revealed Saturday that Francisco Lindor's story about a rat in the dugout tunnel Friday night was not entirely accurate.