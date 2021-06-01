Kvitova Withdraws From French Open After Ankle Injury

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open, Sheds Light on Protecting Mental Health in Sport
Petra Kvitova Withdraws From French Open, Injures Ankle During Media

It has not been a good week for the French Open and media availability. 

Petra Kvitova, the tournament's No. 11 seed, announced her withdrawal from the French Open on Tuesday in a Tweet where she says she fell and injured her ankle during media availability on Sunday.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," Kvitova said in the Tweet. "During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on. It's incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

Kvitova is the second high-profile player to withdraw from the French Open this week. Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the tournament while opening up about her recent bouts of depression and anxiety. Before that, she announced she would no longer attend media availability and faced backlash that included a $15,000 fine

Kvitova was slated to face Elena Vesnina Wednesday after defeating Greet Minnen on Sunday before her injury. 

