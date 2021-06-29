Serena Hurts Ankle, Retires in Round 1 Wimbledon Match

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Serena Williams Injures Ankle, Retires in First Set of Wimbledon Match

Serena Williams’ 20th Wimbledon has ended abruptly.

Williams retired in the first set after she hurt her leg in an opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Williams slipped on the grass while hitting a forehand in the fifth game. She winced and began to walk gingerly, and after losing that game went to the locker room.

She returned to continue, but with the score 3-all, her leg buckled during a rally and she crumpled to the court. Williams rose and cried as she walked to the net to concede.

A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams was again seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Her most recent came in early 2017.

At 39, Williams was still among the tournament favorites. She was the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, and Wimbledon was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Venus Williams to Miss Her First Olympic Games Since 1996
• Four Up-And-Coming U.S. Women to Watch at Wimbledon
• Mailbag: Looking Ahead to Wimbledon

