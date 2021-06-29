Venus Williams to Miss Her First Olympic Games Since 1996

Venus Williams Likely to Miss Olympics for First Time Since 1996

Venus Williams said she will likely not compete in this summer's Tokyo Olympics in, according to NBC Sports. This would be the first time she has missed the Olympics since 1996.

Williams, the most decorated Olympic tennis player in American history, has medaled five times including winning four gold medals and one silver. She has competed in the last five Olympic Games.

After her first-round singles win at Wimbledon on Tuesday, she was asked if she'd play in doubles or mixed doubles in Tokyo.

“I don’t think so,” Williams said.

Williams, 41, didn't qualify for singles outright. Only the top four Americans in the Women's Tennis Association rankings after the French Open immediately qualify and at the time she was ranked seventeenth.

She still had a chance to be selected for doubles but appears that she will likely opt to decline.

Williams won gold three times in doubles with her sister Serena at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 games. She won her first gold and lone singles medal in 2000.

And she won silver in 2016 while competing in mixed doubles alongside Rajeev Ram.

