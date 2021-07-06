Wimbledon Women’s Semis Set Without Clear Favorite

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
2021 Wimbledon Day 7 Recap: Roger Federer Moves On, Coco Gauff's Run Ends
2021 Wimbledon Day 7 Recap: Roger Federer Moves On, Coco Gauff's Run Ends

Wimbledon Women’s Semifinals Set Without Drama—And Without a Clear Favorite

Author:
Publish date:

Manic Monday was followed by tacit Tuesday at Wimbledon 2021. After a frenzied day of Round of 16 matches crammed, for the last time, into one session, Tuesday featured the women's quarterfinals. The results were absent a lot of drama and absent a lot of time. Four matches, four straight-set wins. There have been 12 players to reach the semifinals of majors this year on the women's side, and all 12 slots have been filled by different players.

On Tuesday at Wimbledon, we had a variety of old and new, but we're left with four players with different pedigrees and no real surprises. At the French Open a month ago, the four semifinalists came from outside the top 20. Here at Wimbledon, we have the top two seeds and two former No. 1 players. For most people, the money match was Ons Jabeur against Aryna Sabalenka, a contrast in styles between the crafty Tunisian and the hard-hitting world No. 2. On Tuesday, power trumped guile as Sabalenka simply hit through her opponent and reached the semifinal at a major for the first time. There she will face Karolina Pliskova, a former No. 1 player who has most recently fallen on hard times, almost as if the warranty on her career had run out. But she's found second life at Wimbledon. She looked terrific Tuesday, making quick work of Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, winning in straight sets. The 29-year-old Pliskova is one of the few players to reach the No. 1 ranking without having won a major. And though she's now out of the top 10, she's four steps away from abandoning that distinction.

Karolina Pliskova-wimbledon

Speaking of former No. 1 players who have found second lives at Wimbledon: Angelique Kerber left the French Open with a losing match record for 2021 and murmurs that she was on the verge of retirement. Those have been silenced here. The 2018 champion continued her mastery of the grass, beating Karolína Muchová in two easy sets. The 33-year-old Kerber has a semifinal date against Ash Barty, who is the top seed and generally playing like it. In the first all-Australian quarterfinals match at a major since 1980 Wimbledon, when Evonne Goolagong beat Wendy Turnbull and went on to win the title, Barty beat Ajla Tomljanović to come within four sets of winning her first title at the All England Club.

We talk all the time about the quality gaps in women's tennis and we are coming off a major won by an unseeded player. Here at Wimbledon, the four players left—and there's no obvious favorite—arrived here under different circumstances, but are equally deserving of this moment. 

More Tennis Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Karolina Pliskova-wimbledon
Play
Tennis

Wimbledon Women’s Semis Set Without Clear Favorite

Each semifinalists made quick work of her opponent in the quarterfinals, with the top two seeds and two former No. 1 players left standing.

Italy celebrating a goal vs. Belgium.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: Italy vs. Spain

Italy and Spain meet in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Tuesday, July 6 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench for the Bucks.
NBA

Giannis Upgraded to Questionable for Game 1 Against Suns

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Game 1 of the Finals while nursing a hyperextended left knee injury.

Achraf Hakimi playing for Inter Milan.
Soccer

PSG Signs Right Back Hakimi From Inter

The 22-year-old Moroccan international joins Paris Saint-Germain in a €60 million ($70.9 million) move from Inter Milan.

Rachel Nichols_2
Media

Rachel Nichols Taken Off NBA Finals Sideline Role

ESPN announced Tuesday that Rachel Nichols will not act as the network's sideline reporter for the 2021 NBA Finals.

Montreal won't host games in the 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Montreal Out as Potential 2026 World Cup Host City

Montreal said Tuesday that the Quebec provincial government had withdrawn its support. FIFA will make its decisions next year.

Closeup of Jimmy Uso in the ring
Wrestling

Jimmy Uso Arrested for DUI for Second Time in Two Years

Uso’s blood-alcohol level was reportedly more than double the legal limit.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson
College Basketball

Who's Returning to School? Tracking NBA Draft Decisions.

Decision time is here for several remaining college stars.