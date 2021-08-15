Osaka Pledges Tourney Prize Money to Haiti Relief Effort

After an earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning tennis star Naomi Osaka announced plans to assist in the relief efforts with her winnings from the Western & Southern Open. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed over 300 people.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, who is half Haitian, wrote in a tweet. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors' blood is strong, we'll keep rising."

The Western & Southern Open begins Monday in Cincinnati. The tournament begins Monday and is expected to award the women's singles winner $255,220. The runner-up will receive $188,945, according to perfect-tennis.com.

Osaka last competed at the Olympics where she failed to medal after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round. She also lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony after taking a hiatus from tennis in order to focus on her mental health.

