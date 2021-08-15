Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Naomi Osaka Pledges Prize Money From Western & Southern Open to Haiti Relief Efforts

Author:
Publish date:

After an earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning tennis star Naomi Osaka announced plans to assist in the relief efforts with her winnings from the Western & Southern Open. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed over 300 people.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can't catch a break," Osaka, who is half Haitian, wrote in a tweet. "I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors' blood is strong, we'll keep rising."

The Western & Southern Open begins Monday in Cincinnati. The tournament begins Monday and is expected to award the women's singles winner $255,220. The runner-up will receive $188,945, according to perfect-tennis.com.

Osaka last competed at the Olympics where she failed to medal after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round. She also lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony after taking a hiatus from tennis in order to focus on her mental health. 

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trey lance
NFL

Trey Lance Unleashes 80-Yard TD in Preseason Debut

Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, found Trent Sherfield for a long touchdown strike in his first preseason game.

Naomi Osaka smiles while playing tennis.
Tennis

Osaka Pledges Tourney Prize Money to Haiti Relief Effort

Naomi Osaka will be competing in the Western & Southern Open this week and plans to donate her prize money to the Haiti earthquake relief effort.

david-finlay-jay-white
Wrestling

White, Finlay Ready for Showdown at Saturday's NJPW Resurgence

Jay "Switchblade" White will try and defend his NEVER Openweight title against young star David Finlay in Saturday's matchup.

trevor bauer (1)
MLB

Report: Bauer Faces More Allegations in Prior Order

An Ohio woman sought the temporary order due to threats from the pitcher after he allegedly assaulted her, per to The Washington Post.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Haaland Records Two Goals, Three Assists in Dortmund Opener

Erling Haaland contributed to all five of Borussia Dortmund's goals while USMNT star Gio Reyna also scored in a 5-2 win against Frankfurt.

michael-thomas-mailbag-trades
NFL

Report: Michael Thomas Joins Saints for Preseason Opener

Despite offseason tensions, Thomas will be on the sideline when the Saints face the Ravens on Saturday.

Anne Frank appears in an official Everton tribute video.
Soccer

Picture of Anne Frank Appears in Everton Fan Tribute Video

A picture of Anne Frank was shown in an official Everton tribute video to honor fans who died during the pandemic.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.