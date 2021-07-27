Osaka Loses to Vondroušová in Third Round in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka's Olympic run has come to an end after a third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. David Ramos/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka will not be taking home a medal in Tokyo after losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Monday night.

Vondrousova advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals with a 6–1, 6–4 victory.

Osaka won her first two matches in Tokyo as she returned to the court after taking a break for her mental health. Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May after refusing to participate in media availabilities. Osaka noted she suffers from anxiety, which is exacerbated when she has to speak with the press.

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote in a social media post. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday night. She is a three-time Grand Slam champion, most recently winning the Australian Open in February.

More Olympics Coverage:

• Ledecky's Loss Adds Another Layer of Intrigue to Her Story

• Somali Boxer Ramla Ali Makes History at Tokyo Olympics Despite Loss

• How Sweden Loss Shaped the USWNT's Olympic Bracket Scenarios