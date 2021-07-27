Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Naomi Osaka Loses to Markéta Vondroušová in Third Round at Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:
Naomi Osaka's Olympic run has come to an end after a third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Naomi Osaka's Olympic run has come to an end after a third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Naomi Osaka will not be taking home a medal in Tokyo after losing to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Monday night.

Vondrousova advanced to the Olympic quarterfinals with a 6–1, 6–4 victory.

Osaka won her first two matches in Tokyo as she returned to the court after taking a break for her mental health. Osaka withdrew from the French Open in May after refusing to participate in media availabilities. Osaka noted she suffers from anxiety, which is exacerbated when she has to speak with the press.

"I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka wrote in a social media post. "I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer."

Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday night. She is a three-time Grand Slam champion, most recently winning the Australian Open in February.

More Olympics Coverage:

Ledecky's Loss Adds Another Layer of Intrigue to Her Story
Somali Boxer Ramla Ali Makes History at Tokyo Olympics Despite Loss
How Sweden Loss Shaped the USWNT's Olympic Bracket Scenarios

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Osaka Loses to Vondroušová in Third Round in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka's Olympic run has come to an end after a third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Lydia Jacoby reacts after upsetting Lilly King in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Jacoby Upsets King, Wins Gold in 100M Breaststroke

2016 gold medalist Lilly King was upset in the 100M breaststroke on Monday night by fellow American Lydia Jacoby.

jose-berrios-twins
MLB

MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Berríos

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.

Team USA triathlete Katie Zaferes celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Team USA Triathlete Katie Zaferes Wins Bronze in Tokyo

Katie Zaferes is now the third U.S. triathlete to ever take home an Olympic medal.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Report: 10 Women Filed Police Complaints Against Watson

22 women have filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, according to attorney Rustin Hardin.

USWNT's Alex Morgan and Christen Press celebrate a goal vs. New Zealand
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women's national team faces Australia in the final match of group play in Japan.

maqb-072621
Play
NFL

MAQB: How the Packers Should Adjust Aaron Rodgers’s Contract

Plus, Mike Tomlin on matching Bill Cowher’s longevity, Chandler Jones’s contract situation, stars set to sit out the preseason, and more.

Luis Grijalva during the NCAA Mountain Region Cross Country Championships
Play
Olympics

DACA Recipient Receives Permit to Compete for Home Country

Luis Grijalva came to the U.S. as just a 1-year-old and has been here ever since as a DACA recipient. He received a special permit Monday to send him to Tokyo.