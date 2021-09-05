September 5, 2021
TENNIS
No. 1 Seed Ashleigh Barty Upset in Third Round of U.S. Open

One night after seeing defending champion Naomi Osaka go down, the U.S. Open has now lost its No. 1 seed.

Shelby Rogers defeated top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), on Saturday night to advance to the fourth round. The 28-year-old Rogers will make her second straight appearance in a U.S. Open fourth round after making it to the quarterfinals a year ago. She's never been further than the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam.

Barty, a two-time Grand Slam champion who won Wimbledon earlier this year, has never advanced past the fourth round in a U.S. Open.

Prior to Saturday's win, Rogers had lost all six of her matches against the world's No. 1 ranked player. She was on the brink of elimination against Barty, trailing 5-2 in the final set before rallying to win four straight games. Barty served for the win twice, but was unable to finish the job.

Barty's loss, coupled with Osaka's the night before, gives the women's draw a wide-open feel as the third round wraps up. Rogers, currently ranked No. 43 in the world, will face unseeded Emma Raducanu, who's ranked No. 150.

More Tennis Coverage:

