Naomi Osaka to 'Take a Break' Following U.S. Open Defeat

Publish date: Naomi Osaka Following U.S. Open Defeat: 'Don't Know When I'm Going to Play' Again

The tennis world saw a shocking result Friday night when defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round by 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It might be a while before the four-time Grand Slam champion returns to the court.

In her post-match press conference, an emotional Osaka described her mindset and relationship to the game, saying she wasn't certain when she would play again.

“Recently, when I win I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief," Osaka said. "When I lose I feel very sad, and I don’t think that’s normal.

SI Recommends

“I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do and honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match…I think I’m gonna take a break from playing for a while.”

Osaka has spoken publicly in the past about her struggles with anxiety and depression that caused her to withdraw from this year's French Open. She also did not play at Wimbledon this year, but did play at the Tokyo Olympics. She won this year's Australian Open—her second win at the event—by defeating Jennifer Brady in the final in straight sets.

More Tennis Coverage: