September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Naomi Osaka Following U.S. Open Defeat: 'Don't Know When I'm Going to Play' Again

Author:

The tennis world saw a shocking result Friday night when defending U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round by 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. It might be a while before the four-time Grand Slam champion returns to the court.

In her post-match press conference, an emotional Osaka described her mindset and relationship to the game, saying she wasn't certain when she would play again.

“Recently, when I win I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief," Osaka said. "When I lose I feel very sad, and I don’t think that’s normal.

SI Recommends

“I’m kind of at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do and honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match…I think I’m gonna take a break from playing for a while.”

Osaka has spoken publicly in the past about her struggles with anxiety and depression that caused her to withdraw from this year's French Open. She also did not play at Wimbledon this year, but did play at the Tokyo Olympics. She won this year's Australian Open—her second win at the event—by defeating Jennifer Brady in the final in straight sets.

More Tennis Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

naomi osaka (3)
Tennis

Naomi Osaka to 'Take a Break' Following U.S. Open Defeat

In an emotional post-match interview following her third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez, Osaka said she didn't know when she would play in her next tennis match.

S_O Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Bounced From Third Round of U.S. Open

Osaka, last year's U.S. Open champion, lost in three sets to 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez in Friday's third-round match.

virginia-tech-football
College Football

Va. Tech Defense Stifles Howell, No. 10 UNC in Opening Upset

The Hokies hounded Heisman hopeful Sam Howell all night, sacking him six times while forcing three interceptions.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at the Moda Center.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: Offseason Trades & The Best Basketball Movies

Big time trades, top basketball movies for when there's no basketball, and what the Mavs should do to help Luka.

Apr 1, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) at Barclays Center.
NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With Nets

The seven-time All-Star forward reportedly signed a one-year $2.6 million deal with Brooklyn after retiring five months ago due to heart concerns.

DeAndre Jordan
NBA

Report: Deandre Jordan to Sign With Lakers After Buyout

Upon completion of his buyout with the Pistons, Jordan plans to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers after clearing waivers.

GettyImages-1234853707
Boxing

De La Hoya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Fight

The 48-year-old De La Hoya, who is fully vaccinated, was set to return to the ring on Sept. 11, but the fight has now been called off.

big-12-football-games-coronavirus
Play
College Football

Sources: Big 12 Could Add Four New Members Next Week

UCF, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati are expected to apply for Big 12 membership next week and could be approved for admittance by next Friday, sources tell Sports Illustrated.