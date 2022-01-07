Skip to main content
Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Shares Thoughts About Australian Open Situation

As tennis great Novak Djokovic remains in Australian detention, awaiting a hearing on his medical exemption for the vaccination requirement for those entering the country, his wife took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the hectic situation.

“It’s Christmas today for us, my wishes are for everyone to be healthy, happy, safe and together with families. We wish we are all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience,” Jelena Djokovic said on Thursday night.

“Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening. The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force. Thank you, hvala vam!”

Her Twitter thread comes as Djokovic awaits a final decision on his status for the 2022 Australian Open. The Victoria state government had granted Djokovic a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, but he has not received clearance from the Australian Border Force, which led to the Serbian star being detained after his arrival in the country.

Djokovic’s hearing, in which he’ll need to prove a valid medical exemption for one of the country's approved COVID-19 vaccines, is set for Monday. He’s not the only tennis player in this situation; Renata Voráčová, a Czech women’s tennis player, is now in the same facility as Djokovic, along with “several other players,” the Czech Foreign Ministry says.

For Djokovic, the stakes are very high. He has dominated the Australian Open, winning his first of nine titles in 2008. He’s won the event the last three years, and is coming off of one of his most dominant tennis seasons in ‘21, when he won three of the four Grand Slam Tournaments.  

With 20 major titles under his belt, Djokovic is tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most all time. If he’s allowed to play in the Australian Open, he’ll be favored to become the sport’s all-time Grand Slam leader.

Nadal expressed empathy for Djokovic’s situation this week, but backed the country’s vaccine requirement in light of the devastation wrought by COVID-19 across the globe.

“He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences,” Nadal said. “Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

Other tennis stars have come to Djokovic’s defense, including Australian Nick Kyrgios.

The 2022 Australian Open is scheduled to be played from Monday, Jan. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 30.

