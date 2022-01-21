Skip to main content
Jessie Pegula, Daughter of Bills Owners, Advances to Fourth Round of Australian Open

Jessica Pegula may have gained a few more fans after what she signed on the camera following her round three victory in the Australian Open. 

The daughter of Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, sported the team’s colors as she slid past Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Thursday. Pegula is now onto the fourth round for the second consecutive year, and following her victory, the 27-year-old wrote on a camera “Bills you’re next.”

Buffalo is set to take on Kansas City in the AFC divisional round, creating a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last season. 

Pegula, who is 21st in the most recent WTA rankings, will take on Maria Sakkari in the next round. Neither of them have made it past the fourth round in the Australian Open.

