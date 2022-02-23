Emma Raducanu’s Stalker Given Five-Year Restraining Order

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Amrit Magar, a 35-year-old London man, was hit with a five-year restraining order after stalking 19-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu between Nov. 1 and Dec. 4.

“Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own,” Raducanu told officers last month, per the Daily Mail.

“Because of this, I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest.”

Magar is now barred from contacting Raducanu or her parents, coming within a mile of their home street, or attending any sporting event or venue in which Raducanu is playing or training. He will also have a curfew monitored by electronic tag and has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service work.

The man decorated a tree on the Raducanus‘ lawn with Christmas lights, according to Tennis365, and also left other decorations in a gift bag on the family’s porch.

He also left Raducanu a bouquet of flowers and a note, in which he claims to have walked 23 miles to get to her home. He also took one of her father’s shoes, believing it was hers, as a souvenir.

He was arrested after being spotted on the family’s doorbell camera.

Speaking to officers, Magar said that he was “drawn” to the young tennis star “because of her high-profile status after her victory in the U.S. Open” in 2021.

More Tennis Coverage:

