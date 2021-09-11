Emma Raducanu Wins Historic U.S. Open

Publish date: Emma Raducanu is First Qualifier to Win Major in Open Era After U.S. Open Victory

Emma Raducanu won her first U.S. Open on Saturday when she defeated Leylah Fernandez after not dropping a single set throughout the entire tournament. She's the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era since 1968.

The first-time winner fell to the court in dramatic fashion after her victory. Afterwards, Fernandez was given a standing ovation and gave an emotional speech to the New York City crowd on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

"I know, on this day, it was especially hard for New York and everybody around the United States," she said. "I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and as resilient as New York has been the past 20 years."

Raducanu is the first woman to win the U.S. Open without losing a set since Serena Williams in 2014. Raducanu, 18, beat Leylah Fernandez, 19, 6–4, 6–3 in the first teenage U.S. Open Final since 1999.

She's also the first British woman to win the U.S. Open since Virginia Wade in 1968.

"It means so much to have Virginia here . . . to have such British legends and icons for me to follow in their footsteps. It really helps and it definitely gave me the belief that I could actually do it."

