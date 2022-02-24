Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios opened up about his mental health and drug use in an Instagram post Thursday, providing an introspective look into the ups and downs he has faced over the last few years.

The picture that Kyrgios posted was from 2019.

“This was me 3 years ago at the Australian Open,” Kyrgios wrote.

He continued, “Most would assume I was doing ok mentally or enjoying my life...it was one of my darkest periods. If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions. I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family & friends. I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.

“I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone....please don’t feel as if you are alone...if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out. I’m proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted,” Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios is coming off a doubles title at the Australian Open in January.

