Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska has taken to Instagram to update her fans on how her family is holding up regarding this week’s Russian invasion.

The 21-year-old posted a heartbreaking image with her younger sister on Friday. In the caption, Yastremska explains how her parents decided to send her and her sister out of the country to be safe.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking ,my parents made a decision at any cost to send me and my little sister out of Ukraine! Mom,Dad ,we love you very much, take care of yourself!!! I love you my country! Ukrainians take care of your lives...” her caption read.

The post also included four videos from Yastremska. The first is a video of her saying good-bye to her family. The second video shows her perspective as they board a boat. The third is a far away video (most likely from her parents’ perspective) of her on the boat. The last video shows her family on the land waving good-bye.

This update comes a day after Yastremska posted a picture of the Ukrainian flag with a caption stating she was staying home for the time being.

The three-time WTA title winner also created a highlight on her Instagram profile in order to keep her Ukrainian themed posts in one spot.

More Tennis Coverage: