Serena Williams Calls Out The New York Times for Using Photo of Venus

The New York Times published a story Tuesday about Serena Williams and her organization Serena Ventures. However, in Wednesday’s print edition, a picture of Williams’s sister, Venus, was featured.

Williams posted on Twitter to point out the mistake, and she used the situation as an example to why she raises money for those who are “overlooked.” She added that even she is overlooked by using this article as an example.

She ended her caption telling the newspaper that “You can do better.”

The Times’ business section's Twitter account responded to Williams’s tweet explaining how the mistake was just made in their paper version, not the online version. They also said they would be publishing a correction in tomorrow’s paper.

Serena Ventures has raised $111 million, as the story shares

The website states the mission as follows: “At Serena Ventures we envision a world in which genius isn’t stifled by a lack of resources. A future in which historically overlooked people and markets are empowered for a more inclusive economy.”

