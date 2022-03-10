Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Coco Gauff Speaks Out Against Florida’s Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Coco Gauff noted Wednesday her opposition to a bill in her home state of Florida that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The “Parental Rights in Education” bill has been a point of controversy in across the country in recent weeks. The Republican-backed measure “bars classroom instruction in public schools on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5–9,” per Reuters.

“I'm against it,” Gauff told reporters Wednesday ahead of her first match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament in California. “I think these conversations are important, and for me, who has friends in the LGBTQ+ community, I couldn't imagine not being able to talk about your identity. I feel that's something that is normal.”

SI Recommends

“Every [LGBTQ+] person I've known has known that they were part of that community since they were young," Gauff said. “I think it's important that they have those conversations in school, because that is supposed to be a safe space to talk about everything.”

Gauff, 17, sports an 87–44 career record, including a win over Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019. She will face fellow American Claire Liu in her first match at Indian Wells on Friday.

More Tennis Coverage: 

• The ATP’s Failure to Discipline Alexander Zverev is a Disgrace
• How Is the Tennis World Responding to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine?
• Will Roger Federer Pass His Rivals Again?

YOU MAY LIKE

RJ Jones
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Forward RJ Jones Productive Despite Injury

Jones tore his meniscus in December, but that hasn't stopped Duke, North Carolina and others from calling.

By Jason Jordan
Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government
Soccer

U.K. Government Puts Abramovich, Chelsea on Ice

Roman Abramovich’s U.K. assets have been frozen, which casts a new light over his intention to sell the club—and how it can do business in the immediate future.

By Jonathan Wilson
Vanderbilt basketball
College Basketball

How the SEC Men’s Basketball Tourney Bracket Looks After Wednesday

Vanderbilt and Missouri will try to ride Wednesday's victories to Thursday upsets.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arch Manning holding a football just before throwing a pass.
Play
College Football

Wild Coaching Carousel Causing Pause for Elite 2023 Football Recruits

Next wave of top football recruits navigating process more carefully in 2022

By John Garcia Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Basics: Strategies From a High-Stakes Champ

Learn how to walk before you learn how to run with these beginner and intermediate fantasy baseball strategies.

By Shawn Childs
dCOVjokic_H
Play
NBA

Nikola Jokic Gets Lost Among the Stars. And He’s O.K. With That.

The reigning MVP doesn’t receive the attention of other NBA leading men, but the Nuggets center is quite satisfied with his status in the league.

By Rohan Nadkarni
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
Play
Betting

Big Quarterback Moves Shifting 2023 Super Bowl Future Odds

The Packers’ and Broncos’ big moves have boosted their Super Bowl future odds, while the Commanders’ acquisition of Carson Wentz hasn’t made a difference.

By Jennifer Piacenti
pierre-gasly-formula-one
Racing

What Drives Pierre Gasly

The F1—and Netflix—star has raced through pain and tragedy. Now he wants to raise awareness for the war in his girlfriend’s homeland.

By Madeline Coleman